Preview: Panthers at Kings

Despite matching a long-standing franchise record, the Los Angeles Kings kicked off a five-game homestand with a 3-2 loss to Columbus on Thursday night. It marked only the second defeat in 10 contests overall and halted a four-game winning streak at Staples Center for the Kings, who look to get back on track against the Florida Panthers on Saturday afternoon.

Los Angeles held the Blue Jackets without a shot in the second period, only the second time in franchise history (1977-78) that’s been done by the club in a regular-season game. “Not the way we wanted to start a homestand, but we have four games left on it, so we have to make sure we come out ready to play Saturday afternoon,” Kings forward Milan Lucic said. The Panthers are trying to avert a fifth consecutive setback (0-2-2) in the finale of a three-game California road trip. Offense has been a major issue for Florida, which has scored six goals during the four-game drought.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, FSN Florida, FSN West (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (5-5-3): Florida fell in overtime at Washington before losing in a shootout at Anaheim, but Thursday’s 5-2 drubbing at San Jose - the team’s worst defeat of the season - did not sit well with coach Gerard Gallant. “We played a wide-open game where we’re trying to score more goals than we’re trying to defend. That’s not our style,” Gallant said. “It was a team effort and not a good one.” Center Dave Bolland missed Thursday’s game with a swollen hand after blocking a shot one night earlier and will be a game-time decision.

ABOUT THE KINGS (8-5-0): One day after coach Darryl Sutter told reporters that Dustin Brown wasn’t playing well, the team captain admitted that his scoring drought to open the season is weighing on him. “I’d never expect to go 13 games or whatever it’s been without a goal,” Brown said. “I think the last couple games I’ve been maybe gripping my stick too tight, but prior to that, I’ve been getting a lot of good chances right around the net. I’ve just got to keep going at it.” Center Jeff Carter has scored six goals in his last eight games.

OVERTIME

1. Kings G Jonathan Quick has lost his last two starts but is 5-2-0 with a 1.93 goals-against average versus the Panthers.

2. Florida has dropped six in a row at Los Angeles.

3. Brown has five goals and 10 points in 12 games versus the Panthers.

PREDICTION: Kings 3, Panthers 2