Sutter’s line shuffle pays off as Kings blank Panthers

LOS ANGELES -- In an effort to produce more offense from his team, Los Angeles Kings coach Darryl Sutter took the unusual step of placing a former all-star center on the fourth line. For at least one game, the move paid dividends and helped establish a franchise record for another all-star.

Center Trevor Lewis had a goal and an assist and goaltender Jonathan Quick made 24 saves as the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Florida Panthers 4-0 on Saturday.

Los Angeles (39-25-6) won for the second time on a five-game home stand.

Despite possessing big names throughout the lineup, the Kings offense has been stagnant throughout the season, ranking 27th in the league. Sutter started the game moving center Mike Richards to a fourth line role centering wingers Kyle Clifford and Trevor Lewis and shifted leading goal scorer Jeff Carter from wing to center.

”As I said yesterday, I was trying to get Mike on top of his game,’ said Sutter. “I had leverage with Jeff Carter to be able to move him around, they’re pretty flexible, all the guys.”

With the game settled through 40 minutes, the Kings went into a defensive mode to secure Quick’s shutout and a victory that surpassed Rogie Vachon for the most wins by a Los Angeles goaltender with 172.

Quick defers praise on a strong effort most nights, but with Kings legend Vachon beside him in the post-game locker room, he embraced the accomplishment.

“It takes 20 guys to win a game,” Quick said. “Goalies are always kind of nominated to receive most of the celebration as far as wins and shutouts go, but it’s a group effort. It crosses your mind a little bit.”

Quick’s performance drew praise from a long-time opponent, Panthers netminder Roberto Luongo.

“He was on top of his game tonight,” Luongo said. “You could see that he was feeling it. I don’t know if we were ever going to get a puck by him. It was one of those nights where he sees everything, and even the ones that he doesn’t see, he finds a way to make the save.”

The Panthers started their road trip well with a win in San Jose, but have returned to their losing ways with losses in Phoenix and Los Angeles.

“It is another tough game,” said Panthers coach Peter Horachek. “Obviously, they are another contender. We have got to get back to scratch and do a little bit better in our zone and capitalize on some chances and that is the bottom.”

The Kings opened the scoring on Lewis’ fifth goal of the season at 11:03 of the first period. Lewis did the majority of the work on the shift, gaining possession in the Florida zone and converting a pass from Clifford, with defenseman Willie Mitchell drawing the secondary assist.

Richards doubled the lead at 17:16 of the opening period. Lewis fed Richards at the goal line and he walked out in front to slide the puck past Luongo for his 10th goal of the season. Defenseman Drew Doughty drew the secondary assist.

The Kings extended their lead to three when winger Dustin Brown notched his 13th goal of the season. Center Jarret Stoll hit the post on a close-in opportunity and Brown was in position to bury the rebound into an empty net with Luongo prone on the ice at 8:54 of the middle frame.

Los Angeles added a final goal by defenseman Alec Martinez on the power play at 11:59 of the final period. The goal was a career-high ninth for Martinez, passing Doughty for the most goals scored by a defenseman this season.

Florida (26-39-8) lost its second consecutive game while Luongo made 25 saves.

NOTES: Florida scratched C Jonathan Huberdeau, C Jesse Winchester, LW Garrett Wilson and D Erik Gudbranson. ... The Panthers wrap up their four-game western trip in Anaheim on Sunday. They will have logged approximately 5,900 miles upon their return to South Florida. ... Florida D Brian Campbell ranks second in the NHL with 27:21 time on ice per game. ... Los Angeles did not dress D Matt Greene and RW Jordan Nolan. ... The Kings begin their final East Coast trip of the season on Tuesday in Philadelphia against the Flyers, they will also face the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins before returning home next Saturday to face the Winnipeg Jets. ... Though registering a career-high in goals and points, Los Angeles LW Dwight King is suffering through a poor second half. King has only one goal and two assists in his last 19 games.