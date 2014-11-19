Second-period surge propels Kings past Panthers

LOS ANGELES -- With two unlikely contributors scoring, the Los Angeles Kings figured it would be a good night.

Defensemen Matt Greene and Robyn Regehr scored their first goals of the season, sparking a dominating second period by the Kings in a 5-2 win over the Florida Panthers at Staples Center on Tuesday.

Greene, center Jeff Carter, right winger Marian Gaborik and Regehr each scored in the second as the Kings put the Panthers in a 4-0 hole. Right winger Dustin Brown, Los Angeles’ captainh, added a power-play goal with 3:11 remaining in the game, but Greene and Regehr were the story.

“It’s good to see Robyn and Greene score,” Kings coach Darryl Sutter said. “They don’t get much credit, and they can give you the blue-collar (effort) every night.”

Greene, who had three goals last season, broke up a scoreless contest early in the second period, and it snowballed from there. Regehr, who scored twice last season, capped the middle-period scoring with eight seconds remaining.

“It was just a really good second period,” said Regehr, who earned his first goal since Feb. 26, 2014, against the Colorado Avalanche. “Our first period wasn’t great, but we got a couple real good penalty kills to keep it at 0-0, and then came out in the second period and played a very strong period and took over from there.”

Right winger Jimmy Hayes and left winger Jussi Jokinen scored third-period goals for the Panthers.

“I thought we really played well in the first period,” Florida coach Gerard Gallant said. “Obviously, the second period was a different hockey game. We came out, we were flat. They were really coming at us.”

Kings goalie Jonathan Quick turned back 30 of the 32 shots he faced as Los Angeles (10-5-4) won its second in a row. Panthers netminder Roberto Luongo stopped 21 of 25 shots, but he was tagged with the four second-period goals. Luongo was replaced by Al Montoya in the third. Montoya saved one of two shots.

Florida (6-5-5) lost at Staples Center for the sixth consecutive time.

“The second period we didn’t manage the puck well,” said Panthers defenseman Willie Mitchell, a former King. “To beat good teams, great teams and championship teams, you have to play 60 minutes.”

The Kings opened the scoring at 4:32 of the second period. Center Anze Kopitar delivered a cross-ice pass to defenseman Brayden McNabb, who fed Greene just outside the crease, and Greene beat Luongo. It was Greene’s first goal in 47 games since Oct. 13, 2014, against the Edmonton Oilers.

“At first, I didn’t even know it was (Greene) because I didn’t know he had that in his repertoire,” Kopitar said. “But it was a great play. Great play from Brayden to see him and obviously a great tip to get us on board.”

After Florida center Vincent Trocheck was issued a double minor for high sticking, Carter fielded a pass from left winger Dwight King and scored his seventh goal of the season on a power play for a 2-0 Kings advantage at 9:46 of the second. Defenseman Jamie McBain also assisted on the score, his first point as a King.

Los Angeles added another power-play goal with 5:32 left in the period, when Gaborik cashed in a rebound to make it 3-0.

Regehr gathered a loose puck and smoked a winner from the left circle for a 4-0 margin.

“Really, just Jeff Carter using his speed to create a turnover and chasing down their defenseman and then him throwing the puck out,” Regehr said. “It ended up coming over in the mid to high slot where their forwards couldn’t get it. I knew there wasn’t a whole lot of time left in the period, so I was just trying to be aggressive, just trying to shoot it.”

With the win, Sutter passed Bob Berry for sixth on the Kings’ all-time coaching victory list with 108.

NOTES: Panthers D Willie Mitchell, a member of both of the Kings’ Stanley Cup championship teams before joining Florida as a free agent during the offseason, was presented his 2014 ring in a meeting with club officials before the game. Mitchell also was recognized with a video tribute during the contest. ... Kings D Alec Martinez, who had surgery on a finger Friday, could return by week’s end. He has missed the past two games. Cs Andy Andreoff and Jordan Nolan also were scratches. ... Scratches for the Panthers: D Dmitry Kulikov, C Aleksander Barkov and Sean Bergenheim. ... Florida continues its four-game road swing against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. ... Los Angeles caps its four-game homestand Thursday against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Kings begin a three-game road trip Saturday in Dallas against the Stars.