Kings’ quick hits keep Panthers reeling

The way center Anze Kopitar sees it, the Los Angeles Kings were due to have at least one of their many shots turn into goals during the second period.

It turned out that the Kings had two shots turn into goals late in the period as defenseman Drew Doughty and Kopitar scored in a span of 55 seconds during a 4-1 victory over the Florida Panthers on Saturday.

Center Jeff Carter and left winger Milan Lucic also scored for Los Angeles, which posted its seventh straight home victory over Florida. Jonathan Quick made 18 saves for the Kings, who won for the ninth time in 11 games after opening the season with three straight losses.

Doughty and Kopitar scored late in the second, when the Kings outshot Florida by a 20-4 margin.

Doughty scored a power-play goal with 3:21 remaining when his one-timer went under goaltender Roberto Luongo’s pads and Kopitar tallied during a scramble around the crease with 2:26 left.

”It seems like we were playing pretty good,“ Kopitar said. ”It’s just really sticking with it. There’s pucks that don’t go your way. There was a couple of pucks that were due to go our way.

“We were due to score a couple there in a short span. So it was nice to see.”

Kopitar’s fifth goal capped a three-goal sequence when the Kings took control after surviving a 75-second 5-on-3.

Before Doughty and Kopitar scored, Carter evened the game with 6:44 remaining by beating Luongo with a one-timer from the left faceoff circle.

“I think that was a big emotional momentum changer for us, and to come out two or three shifts later and tie it 1-1 was probably the turning point of the game,” Lucic said.

“It was good to see the killer instinct in the guys to not book after that.”

Center Nick Bjugstad scored for the Panthers, who are 0-3-2 in their last five games.

“We’re a better team than what our record shows and I think that’s what more shocking than anything,” Florida defenseman Erik Gudbranson said.

“Unfortunately we get into these little five-minute spurts during games where the wheels fall off and we’ve really got to clean that up. There’s no excuse for it.”

Lucic capped the scoring by redirecting Carter’s pass while positioned in the low slot 8:37 into the third period.

“If we had the answers for how to score in this league, I think we’d have a few more goals,” Los Angeles coach Darryl Sutter said. “Most of the goals are scored through special teams, through one-timers and through jam plays around the net. Tonight they were all scored like that.”

Florida went nearly 17 minutes without a shot on goal during the opening period but struck first when Bjugstad’s long wrist shot beat Quick to the stick side with 29 seconds left.

Luongo made 31 saves and stopped Lucic on a breakaway shortly before allowing three goals. He lost to the Kings for the ninth time in his last 10 starts.

”They play a man’s game,“ Panthers coach Gerard Gallant said. ”We still have some kids in there and we have to step out. You learn a lot of things when you play a team like them.

NOTES: The game featured 19 players who weren’t born when Florida RW Jaromir Jagr made his NHL debut Oct. 5, 1990, for the Pittsburgh Penguins. ... Los Angeles RW Dustin Brown has not scored a goal in 14 games. It is his longest drought since beginning his rookie season in 2003-04 with 17 straight games without a goal. ... Florida’s last win in Los Angeles was Nov. 27, 2002. ... Jagr needs three goals to tie former Los Angeles C Marcel Dionne for fourth place on the career list with 731. .... D Christian Ehrhoff was scratched for Los Angeles and replaced by rookie Derek Forbort, who recorded his first career point by setting up Jeff Carter’s goal.