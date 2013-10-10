Preview: Panthers at Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning emerged from a difficult season-opening road trip with two confidence-building victories in three games before playing the next seven on home ice. Reigning NHL scoring champion Martin St. Louis will captain the Lightning at home for the first time when the rival Florida Panthers visit on Thursday. Tampa Bay’s high-octane offense has yet to get in full gear while the Panthers registered only five goals in three games.

Tim Thomas, who won the Stanley Cup with Boston in 2011, suffered a groin strain in the first period of a 2-1 loss at Philadelphia on Tuesday and is listed as day-to-day. The Lightning edged Chicago in a shootout on Saturday and Alex Killorn’s overtime goal beat Buffalo on Tuesday with St. Louis collecting three points. Tampa Bay is still awaiting two-time Maurice “Rocket” Richard winner Steven Stamkos’ first goal.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Florida, SunSports (Tampa Bay)

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (1-2-0): Jacob Markstrom has played well in 72-plus minutes behind Thomas, boasting a 1.66 goals-against average and .935 save percentage. Forwards Kris Versteeg, Shawn Matthias and Tomas Kopecky have not recorded a point for the Panthers and last season’s Calder Trophy winner Jonathan Huberdeau is looking for his first goal. Rookie Aleksander Barkov, who was picked second overall in the 2013 draft, recorded a goal and an assist in his first three NHL games while averaging 14:14 of ice time.

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (2-1-0): Tampa Bay has shown improvement on defense by giving up only two 5-on-5 goals and allowing an average of 29 shots. Goalie Ben Bishop has been a big part of that, yielding four tallies on 62 shots in the last two games, while defenseman Matt Carle has been solid in averaging a team-high 23:31. Carle shares the team lead in shots (eight) with Killorn and Teddy Purcell, who scored tying goals on the power play against Chicago and Buffalo.

OVERTIME

1. Lightning F Tom Pyatt, who suffered a broken collarbone against Buffalo, is expected to be out at least a month.

2. Florida D Brian Campbell leads the team in scoring with three points and is five away from 400 in his career.

3. Tampa Bay had won seven straight in the series until the Panthers earned victories in the last two – both on the road.

PREDICTION: Lightning 4, Panthers 2