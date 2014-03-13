Preview: Panthers at Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning look to snap a five-game winless streak and revive their playoff push when the Florida Panthers visit on Thursday. The Lightning dropped two shootout losses to drop to 1-4-2 since the Olympic break, but own the first wild-card spot - four points clear of ninth place in the Eastern Conference. Captain Steven Stamkos has yet to post a point in three games since returning from a broken tibia for Tampa Bay, but boasts 21 goals in 30 career games against the Panthers.

The Lightning are 10-1-1 in their last dozen games against Florida with Stamkos playing a big role, including a hat trick in their first meeting this season. Tampa Bay has allowed 19 goals during a 0-3-2 slide, and has only one win in its last five home games. The Panthers, who are 15th in the Eastern Conference, are 3-10-0 over the last 13 contests after dropping a 3-1 decision to Phoenix on Tuesday.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Florida, SunSports (Tampa Bay)

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (24-34-7): Center Brandon Pirri has made an impression in his first four games since being acquired from Chicago, recording 12 shots in the last three and a goal Tuesday. Pirri is among a group of talented young Florida forwards that includes Nick Bjugstad, who has collected seven points over his last eight contests and is tied for second on the team with 29 overall. Roberto Luongo started all three games in goal since coming over in a trade from Vancouver, allowing seven goals on 92 shots.

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (34-24-7): Seventh-round pick Ondrej Palat and undrafted Tyler Johnson continue to make their cases to challenge 2013 first overall selection Nathan MacKinnon of Colorado for the Calder Trophy. Palat (42 points) has five in the last two games and boasts a plus-24 rating while Johnson is second behind MacKinnon (22) with 20 goals. Top-four defensemen Radko Gudas and Sami Salo both practiced Wednesday, but are questionable with lower-body injuries.

OVERTIME

1. Tampa Bay G Ben Bishop is 1-3-2 with a .902 save percentage since the Olympic break.

2. Panthers LW Sean Bergenheim, who scored 14 goals for the Lightning in 2010-11, left Tuesday’s game with a lower-body injury. His availability for Thursday’s tilt is uncertain.

3. Florida is at the bottom of the league on the power play at 9.8 percent and the Lightning are 3-of-37 with the man advantage the last 15 games.

PREDICTION: Lightning 5, Panthers 2