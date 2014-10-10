Lightning strike quickly in overtime

TAMPA, Fla. -- Playing short-handed to open overtime with a three-on-four, the Florida Panthers looked to dump the puck for a line change, but Tampa Bay goalie Ben Bishop had a different idea.

Bishop fielded it and quickly fired a pass down the boards to defensemen Victor Hedman, who caught Florida changing lines and turned it into a breakaway, beating goaltender Robert Luongo high and giving the Lightning a 3-2 win just 1:11 into overtime in the season opener Thursday night at Amalie Arena.

“They changed. I was looking for an odd-man rush. I didn’t think it’d be a four-on-zero,” said Bishop, who had 19 saves. “It was a great shot by Heddy.”

It was an immediate return on new NHL rules calling for teams to switch ends and a dry scrape of the ice before overtime. That meant fresher legs to take advantage of a power play triggered by a goalie interference call against the Panthers as regulation ended.

“I saw three of their guys taking off to the bench. Bish made a great read and I stayed back,” Hedman said. “I tried to shoot high and fortunately it got in.”

The Lightning grabbed a 2-1 lead with 12:43 left in the third period when right winger Ryan Callahan scored a power play goal on a rebound off a shot by center Valtteri Filppula.

But just as the Lightning had answered the Panthers’ lead in the second period, Florida countered less than two minutes later.

Center Jonathan Huberdeau scored with 10:44 left, with assists by defensemen Brian Campbell and Aaron Ekblad.

Ekblad, 18, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 draft and made his NHL debut for the Panthers.

Florida struck first in the second period. Defenseman Erik Gudbranson beat Bishop with 14:57 remaining, with assists from defenseman Dylan Olsen and center Derek MacKenzie.

The lead didn’t last long, however, as Lightning center Tyler Johnson tied the score just 2:09 later on a redirect from Filppula to beat Luongo.

Tampa Bay outshot Florida 17-12 in the first two periods, with the Lightning getting four power plays to none for the Panthers. The final total was 32-21 on shots, with a 7-2 edge on power plays leading to all three Lightning goals.

“They had a lot of power plays, and they’ve got a lot of skill on that, and they’re going to make you pay,” Luongo said. “It’s a tough way to lose. I wanted to be able to come up with a couple more saves there to give the boys a chance. All in all, we’ll take the point.”

The Lightning nearly scored in the first period. Right winger Nikita Kucherov tried for a wraparound goal and Luongo made the initial stop. Kucherov poked the puck in, but after the whistle was blown.

Bishop got his third career assist -- his first in overtime -- and Lightning coach Jon Cooper was pleased with the way his team took advantage of the new overtime rules in their first opportunity.

“If that’s what the NHL was looking for, they sure got it,” Cooper said. “It’s a power play, and it happened so fast. It was a heady play by our guys.”

The in-state rivals again play four times this season but not again until March 1, when the Lightning travel to play the Panthers.

NOTES: The Lightning and Panthers again field two young squads for 2014-15. The teams ranked first and second in the NHL in rookie goals last year, with Tampa Bay getting 72 goals and Florida getting 40. ... Thursday’s rosters include six players taken in the top three overall picks in their drafts, including Florida D Aaron Ekblad, the No. 1 overall pick this year. ... The teams met twice in the preseason, with the Lightning sweeping the games by a combined score of 7-1. Tampa Bay dominated the series last season as well, winning all four games to keep the Governor’s Cup in the rivalry. Since the start of the 2012-13 season, the Lightning are 7-1-1 against their in-state rivals.