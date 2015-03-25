Callahan scores winning goal for Lightning

TAMPA, Fla. -- In a game of flurries -- Tampa Bay scored twice in a span of 1:58, then Florida scored three times in another 1:58 -- the Lightning’s Ryan Callahan won by waiting a second longer on the winning goal.

The Lightning rallied from down a goal in the third period, capping the comeback with 2:28 left as Callahan got the puck behind the net, reversed direction and skated out just far enough to fire a shot past goalie Roberto Luongo for the game-winner in a 4-3 win over the Panthers on Tuesday at Amalie Arena.

“He didn’t surprise me. I was there. He just held it, held it, held it,” Luongo said. “I was with him the whole way, but he held it for an extra second and was able to get it by. ... Bottom line, I just have to do better. You want to make a save when it’s important. It’s a tough one to digest tonight.”

It was just the second time this season that the Panthers lost a game when leading after two periods.

Tampa Bay (46-21-7) trailed 3-2 to open the third, having won only twice all season when trailing after two periods. Florida (33-26-14) came in desperate for points in the wild-card chase.

“That’s one of the hardest teams we play against, by far, and their desperation level was at an all-time high,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “I‘m not sure ours was. ... We were fortunate to get out of there in regulation. That was a tough two points.”

Tampa Bay tied the game early in the third period, getting a goal with 18:30 left from right winger Nikita Kucherov. A high carom bounced off the top of the glass behind the goal -- but didn’t touch the net -- and Kucherov took possession and quickly wrapped it around the left post for his 27th goal of the season.

The game had shifted quickly in a two-minute span early in the second period, as Florida turned a 2-0 deficit into a 3-2 lead in just 1:58 of ice time. It started with a two goals in 18 seconds, tying the game against 20-year-old rookie goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Left winger Jussi Jokinen opened the scoring for the Panthers with his seventh goal of the season, and center Brandon Pirri followed almost immediately after with his 18th goal for a 2-2 tie. The momentum carried over to a third goal, as left winger Jonathan Huberdeau got his 12th on a rebound of a shot from center Aleksander Barkov.

“In that second period, we just had a little mental lapse. Luckily for us, it was only for 20 minutes,” Lightning center Tyler Johnson said.

Tampa Bay’s early 2-0 lead was courtesy of left winger Brenden Morrow and Johnson. Morrow got it started when flicked a shot off Luongo’s pad for his third goal of the season. Less than two minutes later, Callahan stole the puck and fed Johnson for his 26th goal of the season.

Vasilevskiy had 14 saves in the third period, keeping the Lightning in the game until their potent offense caught up and came through for a rare comeback win. Tampa Bay has an NHL-best 30 home wins this season, including four in the last nine days.

Tampa Bay’s win, coupled with an overtime loss for Montreal in Nashville, puts the Lightning within a point of the division lead with eight games remaining for both teams.

The missed opportunity stung for the Panthers, who must make up ground in the standings while on the road for their next four games.

“It is disappointing. We want to make the playoffs. We had points we needed tonight and it didn’t happen,” Huberdeau said. “Every game we have to show up. It’s going to be a tough road trip for us, but we have to give everything we’ve got out there because, if not, the season will be over soon.”

NOTES: The in-state rivals, who split their first two meetings, each winning by a single goal, meet one more time in the regular season -- April 4 in Sunrise. ... Tampa Bay played a sixth game without C Cedric Paquette, who remains out with an upper-body injury. Lightning D Nikita Nesterov was again a healthy scratch ... Florida backup G Al Montoya is sidelined due to an upper-body injury. ... Panthers D Steven Kampfer, LW Shawn Thornton and C Nick Bjugstad were healthy scratches. ... Tampa Bay closes out a six-game homestand Thursday night against the Nashville Predators. Florida, which began a five-game road trip Tuesday, plays the Maple Leafs in Toronto on Thursday.