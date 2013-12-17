Preview: Panthers at Maple Leafs

A trip to Toronto represents doubly good timing for the Florida Panthers, who face the struggling Maple Leafs on Tuesday. The Panthers are playing their best hockey of the season, extending their winning streak to three games with a 2-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday. Toronto has stumbled after a hot start, dropping nine of its last 12 - including a 3-1 defeat at the hands of the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday.

Florida is 5-1-0 over its last six games thanks to some clutch goaltending from the duo of Tim Thomas and Scott Clemmensen. Thomas won his last three games but was placed on injured reserve last week with a lower-body injury. That opened the door for veteran backup Clemmensen, who turned aside 23 shots to lift Florida to a 3-2 shootout win over the Washington Capitals and followed up with a 17-save performance in the triumph over Montreal.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN (Florida), LTV (Toronto)

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (12-17-5): The life of a backup goaltender can be a difficult one, riddled with long stretches of inactivity and no idea when - or if - the workload ever will increase. Clemmensen acknowledged those facts to the Miami Herald recently, saying: “It’s never easy. My experience helps, but this isn’t an easy job. When given the opportunity, I can step in and play regardless if I’ve been sitting for a while or someone gets hurt and I have to play a few in a row. Whatever it is, that’s my job.”

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (17-15-3): Maybe the bright lights of the television cameras finally are getting to Toronto. The Maple Leafs have had to deal with the distractions associated with being the focus of this year’s HBO 24/7 series, and the footage from Monday’s loss to the Penguins probably isn’t going to end up on many Leafs players’ DVRs. Toronto was outshot 31-26, beaten handily in the faceoff circles (43-32), outhit 36-25 and limited to just six shots in the decisive third period.

OVERTIME

1. Toronto swept the season series in 2012-13, limiting Florida to a pair of goals in three games.

2. Clemmensen is 2-1-2 with a 1.75 goals-against average and one shutout in five career games versus the Maple Leafs.

3. Florida has won its last four games on one day of rest.

PREDICTION: Maple Leafs 3, Panthers 2