Preview: Panthers at Maple Leafs
January 31, 2014 / 3:11 AM / 4 years ago

Preview: Panthers at Maple Leafs

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Winners of four in a row at home, the Toronto Maple Leafs look to improve upon their 7-2-1 mark in their last 10 contests as they prepare to host the Florida Panthers on Thursday. Toronto entered the season with three straight victories over Florida but lost 3-1 at home to the Panthers on Dec. 17. A 6-2 loss to Boston on Tuesday snapped Florida s three-game road winning streak, dropping it to 11-14-3 in away contests.

Goaltender Jonathan Bernier has started 10 of the last 11 games for Toronto and is expected to get the nod after making 40 saves in Tuesday s win over Tampa Bay. Florida veteran Tim Thomas yielded 10 goals over his last two starts and has allowed at least three in each of his last six, going 2-4-0 in that span. Both the Maple Leafs and Panthers permit over three goals per game on average, so expect lots of scoring in this one.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Fox Sports Florida, Sportsnet Ontario (Toronto)

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (21-25-7): Rookie Aleksander Barkov, who is in a three-way tie for the team lead in scoring with 24 points, was placed on injured reserve after missing three games with a knee injury. Shawn Matthias missed Tuesday s game with an illness and is considered day-to-day. Defenseman Tom Gilbert has enjoyed a productive January, recording nine assists in 12 contests.

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (28-21-6): Nazem Kadri has nine points in his last seven games, including four on a three-game streak. Phil Kessel leads the team with 27 goals and 55 points and has seven multi-point performances in his last 10 appearances. David Clarkson suffered a setback in his recovery from an elbow injury and will miss his seventh straight game Thursday, while defenseman Tim Gleason is expected to play despite suffering a shoulder injury and missing Wednesday s practice.

OVERTIME

1. The Panthers ended an 0-for-43 drought on the power play as D Dmitry Kulikov scored during the third period on Tuesday.

2. Toronto is 18-10-1 at home and 10-5-2 against Atlantic Division opponents.

3. The Maple Leafs and Panthers will meet twice in Florida to close their season series - once on Feb. 4 and again on April 10.

PREDICTION: Maple Leafs 5, Panthers 3

