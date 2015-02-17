Preview: Panthers at Maple Leafs

The Florida Panthers will be without the services of defenseman Dmitry Kulikov when they open a five-game road trip against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. Kulikov, who sat out Sunday’s 2-1 shootout loss to St. Louis, was suspended for an additional three games for his low-bridge hit on Dallas’ Tyler Seguin. The 24-year-old blue-liner provided a punch in the first meeting, scoring a goal and setting up another as Florida tallied four times in the third period en route to a 6-4 victory over Toronto on Dec. 28.

The offense hasn’t been clicking of late, as the Panthers have mustered just two goals during their three-game winless streak (0-2-1). Toronto’s three-game slide (0-2-1) pales in comparison to the 1-12-2 stretch it currently is enduring following a 2-1 shootout loss to Montreal on Saturday. Daniel Winnik netted the lone tally for the Maple Leafs, who essentially revealed their hand by trading defenseman Cody Franson and Mike Santorelli to Nashville for a 2015 first-round pick, veteran Olli Jokinen and prospect Brendan Leipsic on Sunday.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Florida, RSN (Toronto)

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (24-19-12): While Florida will be without Kulikov, fellow defenseman and captain Willie Mitchell is inching his way to his return following a six-game absence due to an upper-body injury. Blue-liners aside, goaltender Roberto Luongo has been at ease when facing Toronto - winning 11 of his last 12 meetings. “We’ve got to find a way to get two points,” the veteran netminder said after falling to the Blues. “It’s nice to get the point, but it’s not going to cut it in the long run if we don’t win games.”

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (23-29-5): Jokinen didn’t practice with the Maple Leafs on Monday as he awaited word on whether Franson and Santorelli passed their physicals. The veteran isn’t expected to face his former team on Tuesday and may not be long in Toronto as general manager Dave Nonis told reporters that he expects inquiries on Jokinen from playoff-contending teams by the March 2 trade deadline. Joffrey Lupul will miss his third straight contest with a lower-body injury, causing Toronto to recall forward Brandon Kozun and defenseman Petter Granberg from the team’s American Hockey League affiliate.

OVERTIME

1. C Nick Bjugstad has scored both of the Panthers’ goals in the last three games.

2. Toronto has just two wins in 17 contests (2-3-2) under Peter Horachek, who also served as Florida’s interim coach last season.

3. Panthers LW Jonathan Huberdeau scored and set up a goal in the teams’ first meeting.

PREDICTION: Panthers 3, Maple Leafs 1