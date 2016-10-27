Preview: Panthers at Maple Leafs

The Florida Panthers had the misfortune of being on the opposite side in Sidney Crosby's season debut and hope to rebound from a narrow defeat when they continue their four-game road trip at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night. Florida was unable to hold an early two-goal lead in a 3-2 loss to Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night.

Florida coach Gerard Gallant was satisfied with his team's performance despite allowing a pair of third-period goals to the Penguins. "I thought we played hard and we were really quick, and then in the third period we let it get away from us a little bit," he said. Toronto is making a habit of letting games get away, holding a lead in its first five games before a 7-3 drubbing by visiting Tampa Bay on Tuesday. It was the fourth consecutive defeat for the Maple Leafs despite a goal and an assist by No. 1 overall pick Auston Matthews, who took over the league lead with 10 points through Tuesday's games.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Florida, TSN4 (Toronto), NHL.TV

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (3-2-1): Florida still has injured forwards in Nick Bjugstad (hand), Jonathan Huberdeau (foot) and Jussi Jokinen (lower body), but Jonathan Marchessault is picking up the slack with a team-high eight points. Gallant resisted the temptation to start James Reimer, who got the nod Tuesday and played his first 5 1/2 seasons with Toronto. No. 1 netminder Roberto Luongo has a strong track record against the Maple Leafs with a 20-8-2 record and 2.23 goals-against average.

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (1-2-3): Toronto traded for Frederik Andersen to solidify its goaltending, but the former Anaheim Duck is off to an ugly start with his new team. Andersen was torched for a career-worst seven goals (on 24 shots) by Tampa Bay and sports a 4.29 goals-against average and .851 save percentage. "It hasn't gone the way he wants." Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock said. "When you look at his numbers over the last three years and his numbers with us, they're not the same."

OVERTIME

1. Maple Leafs F William Nylander has scored four goals in the past four games.

2. Gallant is 4-0-0 in Toronto since taking over as Florida's coach.

3. Toronto is 5-for-11 on the power play over the past four games.

PREDICTION: Panthers 5, Maple Leafs 3