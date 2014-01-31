Maple Leafs 6, Panthers 3: Joffrey Lupul and James van Riemsdyk each had a goal and an assist as Toronto won its fifth straight home game.

Mason Raymond, Cody Franson, Tyler Bozak and Nikolai Kulemin also scored for the Maple Leafs, who improved to 11-5-2 against Atlantic Division opponents and are 8-1-1 in their last 10 contests. Jonathan Bernier made 35 saves for Toronto.

Nick Bjugstad and Sean Bergenheim scored to give Florida a 2-0 lead in the first period, but the Panthers could not hang on. Dmitry Kulikov also tallied and Scott Clemmensen stopped 26 shots in his second start of January.

Franson s point shot through traffic cut Toronto s deficit to 2-1 with 3:11 remaining in the first period. The Maple Leafs took the lead in the opening 58 seconds of the second period as Raymond fired a wrist shot on a rush and van Riemsdyk tipped Phil Kessel s shot in on the next shift.

Kulemin made it 4-2 with a quick shot from the side boards that fooled Clemmensen four minutes into the third period. Lupul fired home a one-timer on a power-play 2:22 later, Kulikov s shot deflected past Bernier with 5:31 remaining and Bozak finished a feed from Kessel to cap the scoring at 18:37.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Bergenheim has a point in each of his last five games. ¦ Toronto F Nazem Kadri contributed three assists for 12 points in his last seven contests. ¦ The Maple Leafs finished 2-for-3 on the power play.