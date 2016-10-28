Bozak's two goals help Maple Leafs snap skid

TORONTO -- Tyler Bozak scored twice and the Toronto Maple Leafs snapped a four-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over the Florida Panthers at Air Canada Centre on Thursday night.

James van Riemsdyk had the other Maple Leafs (2-2-3) goal as Toronto improved to 2-1-0 on home ice this season. Frederik Andersen made 29 saves to register his second win of the season.

Rookie Mitch Marner added three assists for Toronto.

Jonathan Marchessault scored twice for the Panthers (3-3-1) and Roberto Luongo stopped 25 shots. Luongo lost for just the third time (15-3-0) in 20 starts against the Maple Leafs.

Florida is now winless in three consecutive games and saw its four-game win streak in Toronto come to an end.

Marchessault opened the scoring when he one-timed a Jaromir Jagr feed past Andersen at 6:55 of the first period. The assist gives the 44-year-old Jagr 78 points in 60 career games against the Maple Leafs.

Bozak responded for the Maple Leafs with 1:04 remaining in the opening period re-directing a Morgan Rielly shot up and over a sprawling Luongo for his second of the season.

Marchessault struck again at 3:35 of the second period beating Andersen short side with a beautiful wrist shot. It was the first career multi-goal game for the 25-year-old.

Florida nearly made it 3-1 at the midway mark of second, but Andersen went cross-crease to rob Colton Sceviour of a glorious opportunity.

Thirty seconds later, van Riemsdyk picked up a Marner feed and beat Luongo between the legs with a backhand deke for his fourth of the season. Van Riemsdyk now has goals in three consecutive games matching the longest goal-scoring streak of his career.

Bozak's second of the middle frame gave Toronto its first lead of the game as he tapped in a no-look feed from Marner at 16:03. It was Bozak's 14th career game with at least two goals.

NOTES: Panthers RW Jaromir Jagr passed Hall of Famer Scott Stevens for seventh on the NHL's all-time games played list (1,636) on Thursday night. The 44-year-old is now three games back of Dave Andreychuk for sixth (1,639). ... Florida C Nick Bjugstad (upper body), LW Jonathan Huberdeau (lower body) and LW Jussi Jokinen (lower body) missed the game against the Maple Leafs. ... Toronto C Peter Holland was a healthy scratch as RW Seth Griffith made his Maple Leafs debut. Griffith was claimed off waivers from the Boston Bruins earlier this month and started the game on a line with Matt Martin and Ben Smith. ... Toronto D Matt Hunwick missed the game with a lower-body injury and was replaced in the lineup by Martin Marincin.