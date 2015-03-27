Panthers inch closer to wild card with win in Toronto

TORONTO -- The Florida Panthers didn’t have the start they wanted, but a 30-second span in the second period turned the tide.

Panthers left winger Jonathan Huberdeau opened the scoring at 4:23 and defenseman Steven Kampfer gave them a 2-0 lead at 4:53, helping Florida to a 4-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs Thursday night at Air Canada Centre.

Florida’s top line of right winger Jaromir Jagr, center Brandon Pirri and Huberdeau combined for six points in the win.

“I don’t think we had our legs,” said Jagr of the scoreless first period. “I don’t think our line played very well. That’s our job to score goals for this team. Coach gives us the opportunity to play together and our line didn’t do a good job (in the) first period, but then we got the legs back, had three good shifts and it helped.”

Pirri scored twice for the Panthers. The 23-year-old now has 16 goals in his last 22 games.

“Really special,” Pirri, a Toronto native, said. “I’ve got a lot of friends and family here. First time being here. I’ve played here in elementary (school), city championships, this is my first time back and it was a lot of fun.”

Florida goaltender Roberto Luongo made 24 saves for his 26th win of the season.

Florida’s win combined with the Ottawa Senators 5-1 loss to the New York Rangers leaves the Panthers just three points back of the Sens for the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.

“We’re in a crucial stretch of the year right now so every game is a playoff game for us,” said Luongo. “Needless to say, we really needed this one tonight.”

Toronto (27-42-6) dropped to 1-9-1 since a 3-2 win over the Panthers on March 3.

Rookie center Sam Carrick had the lone goal for the Maple Leafs.

“The negative (play) started in the second period. I thought the first period was pretty good,” said Leafs interim coach Peter Horachek. “The second period, we started turning pucks over, we were giving up odd man chances and obviously it led to their lead.”

Toronto goaltender Jonathan Bernier allowed three goals on 16 shots and was replaced by James Reimer in the second period. Reimer stopped all 11 shots he faced.

Huberdeau opened the scoring at 4:23 of the second period wiring a wrist shot high glove-side on Bernier for his 13th of the season. Soon after, Kampfer beat Bernier short-side for his third of the season.

Pirri gave the Panthers a 3-0 lead, beating Bernier five-hole at 14:34 of the second. That was it for Bernier, who was pulled for the seventh time this season and third time this month.

Carrick tapped in a feed from defenseman Morgan Rielly for the first goal of his NHL career at 9:13 of the third period.

“It was a great play by Morgan Rielly to take it into the zone, take it wide around the D, and I just went to the net with my stick on ice and he found me for an open net, so it was a great play by him,” said Carrick, who was playing in his 14th NHL game. “It was definitely special. Hometown, being a Leaf fan growing up, dreaming of scoring in this building, it was a dream come true.”

Pirri added an empty-netter with 1:36 remaining in the third

NOTES: Leafs F Casey Bailey, who signed as a college free agent on March 21, made his NHL debut. ... Toronto C Greg McKegg was recalled from the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies on Thursday morning on an emergency basis. ... Panthers C Nick Bjugstad suffered a lower-body injury during Florida’s 4-3 loss in Tampa Bay on Tuesday and missed his first game with the injury. ... Florida G Al Montoya missed his 10th game because of a groin injury. Panthers C Dave Bolland played in his 400th career NHL game.