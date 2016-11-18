Brown's 4-point game guides Leafs past Panthers

TORONTO -- Connor Brown ruined the homecoming of goaltender James Reimer almost by himself.

The Toronto Maple Leafs right winger scored two first-period goals and added two assists in a 6-1 victory over the Florida Panthers on Thursday night.

"It was one of those games where we feel the puck was following us a little bit," said Brown, who had a career-best four points. "We got a couple of nice bounces and out a couple home."

Reimer, the Panthers goalie who was playing his first game against his former Maple Leafs team, had a difficult night, making 24 saves on 30 shots.

"I didn't play the best I could," Reimer said. "You understand how you could play better. It's not end of the world, it wasn't my night, you know."

Not many Panthers played well. They had 27 shots on Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Anderson and only defenseman Aaron Ekblad scored, creating a short-lived 1-1 tie in the first period.

"We didn't compete hard enough and Toronto put it to us pretty good," Panthers coach Gerard Gallant said. "There was nothing good about our game tonight. (Reimer) had tough night and I feel bad for the guy. But he'll bounce back, they're all professionals.

"A lot of guys didn't play good hockey at all. I just didn't like the way a lot of our guys played, there was no compete, no battle level."

Leo Komarov and James van Riemsdyk each had a goal and an assist, and Mitch Marner and Jake Gardiner each added a goal for Toronto (8-6-3).

Nazem Kadri contributed two assists for the Maple Leafs, who are 7-2-0 at Air Canada Centre this season and have won two games in a row.

The Panthers (8-8-1) had won their previous two games, including an overtime win at Montreal that ended the Canadiens' 10-game home winning streak.

"Our goalie had a good for us tonight so let's not get carried away," Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock said. "And we scored some goals, so it's positive. ...We've learned to play better without the puck and not do silly things with the puck."

Brown scored his first goal of the game on a tip-in of Morgan Rielly's shot at 5:05of the first period. The officials on the ice disallowed the goal, ruling it was deflected with a high stick. A video review overturned that call.

"You know what, I was so far out from the net I had no idea how high it was," Brown said. "I wasn't sure and I saw he waved it off right away. It's good that they went up top and made the right call."

The Maple Leafs scored the first goal in four straight games and in seven of their past eight.

The Panthers tied the game at 10:21 on a shot from the right faceoff circle by Ekblad, his fourth goal of the season, on Jared McCann's pass from behind the net.

The Maple Leafs regained the lead at 15:36 on Brown's second goal of the game and the third of the season. The right winger squeezed through on the right boards in the Panthers' defensive zone, then slid a puck into the crease that deflected off Reimer's skate into the goal.

"We know (Brown) has got the ability to score and make plays and we think he's going to score in the league," Babcock said. "He can play with and without the puck, he's going to be a real good penalty killer. It was nice for him to get rewarded. I would have liked to see him get the third one, he was in there home free, but a good night for him. Any time you're plus-4 and you get four points in the National Hockey League it's a good night."

Toronto took a 3-1 lead at 17:03 on the seventh goal of the season by Marner, who held off defenseman Michael Matheson before making a nifty shift to tuck the puck past Reimer.

Komarov scored his third goal of the season on a soft flip from the slot after a pass by Brown at 7:45 of the second period.

An errant pass attempt by Panthers defenseman Dylan McIlrath gave van Riemsdyk the puck in the slot and he scored his eighth goal of the season at 18:53 of the second for a 5-1 Toronto lead.

Gardiner scored his third goal of the season after he came out of the penalty box and Brown earned his second assist of the game at 17:05 of the third period.

NOTES: Panthers G James Reimer had a record of 85-76-23 with a goals-against average of 2.84 and 11 shutouts in 207 games with the Maple Leafs. The wins and games played rank ninth among goaltenders in Leafs franchise history. He was traded last February to the San Jose Sharks and signed with Florida in the offseason. ... Panthers C Seth Griffith was claimed off waivers from the Maple Leafs on Saturday. ... Toronto F Connor Carrick returned to the lineup Thursday after sitting out two games. Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock said he wants Carrick to use his strong skating and skills instead of trying to be physical. ... Florida plays the third game of their four-game trip Saturday against the Ottawa Senators. ... The Maple Leafs visit the Montreal Canadiens for a game Saturday.