Preview: Panthers at Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers vie for a third win on their four-game homestand when they wrap up the stretch against the Florida Panthers on Sunday. Edmonton began the string of contests at Rexall Place with a 5-2 triumph over the New York Islanders before having its overall four-game point streak (2-0-2) with a 4-2 loss to Detroit on Tuesday. The Oilers bounced back in impressive fashion three days later as Derek Roy recorded a goal and two assists in a 5-2 victory over Chicago.

Florida seeks continued success on its six-game road trip after winning three of the first four contests. The Panthers made it two in a row Friday as Tomas Fleischmann joined three teammates at one goal and one assist by snapping a tie with 3:09 remaining in the third period to give his club a 6-5 triumph at Calgary. Edmonton, which won both meetings last campaign, will visit Florida next Saturday to conclude this season’s two-game series.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Florida, CITY (Edmonton)

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (19-11-9): Defenseman Dmitry Kulikov (flu) and center Aleksander Barkov (illness) were scratched Friday and did not take part in Saturday’s practice, leaving their status for the game against Edmonton in doubt. Roberto Luongo was selected as Florida’s representative in the 2015 All-Star Game later this month, while rookie blue-liner Aaron Ekblad was chosen to participate in the Skills Competition. Luongo will be making the fourth All-Star appearance of his career.

ABOUT THE OILERS (10-23-9): Ryan Nugent-Hopkins was picked as Edmonton’s All-Star despite his recent swoon. The 21-year-old, who is tied with Taylor Hall for the team lead with 11 goals, has gone five straight games without a tally after scoring in four of his previous six contests. Benoit Pouliot has tallied in two of his four contests since returning from an 18-game absence due to a broken foot.

OVERTIME

1. Roy has collected five points in six games since being acquired from Nashville.

2. The Panthers made a minor trade with Calgary on Friday, acquiring Corban Knight for fellow C Drew Shore.

3. Ekblad has registered 23 points, the franchise record for a rookie defenseman.

PREDICTION: Panthers 3, Oilers 2