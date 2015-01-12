Panthers win on road again, defeat Oilers

EDMONTON, Alberta -- The Florida Panthers might never want to go home.

And they live in Florida!

The streaking Panthers continued their most successful road trip of the season Sunday when they ventured into the freezing cold in Edmonton and posted a 4-2 decision over the Oilers.

The Panthers, who have won four of five games so far on their six-game western road swing, never trailed as they continued their pursuit of the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

They are two points behind the eighth place Boston Bruins.

“I don’t think we were at our best tonight, but we found a way to get it done,” said Flordia defenseman Brian Campbell. “It’s a big game, getting towards the end of the trip, you have to keep the pedal down.”

The Oilers, while 30th, were on a modest streak of 3-1-2 in their six games and 9-1 in their previous 10 games against Florida.

“We knew that coming in, they’ve been playing well lately and it was going to be a tough game,” said Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo, who stopped 31 of 33 shots in the win. “There are no easy games for our team in this league. If we want to come to win, we just have to come to play, that’s the bottom line no matter who we are facing. We knew it was going to be a tough match and we responded.”

