Preview: Panthers at Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins look to extend their franchise-record home winning streak to 14 games when they continue their three-game homestand against the Florida Panthers on Monday. Pittsburgh has yet to be held without a point in January, beginning the month with a 5-0-1 record. The Penguins rallied against Washington on Wednesday to avoid their first home loss since Nov. 13 versus Philadelphia as Jussi Jokinen tied the game midway through the third period before defenseman Olli Maatta scored with 1:54 remaining for a 5-4 victory.

Florida kicked off its three-game road trip with a 3-2 loss at Carolina on Saturday. It marked the fifth time in six contests fewer than three goals were scored by the Panthers, who went 1-3-1 in those games. The Penguins and Panthers split a pair of meetings in Florida earlier this season, with the home team posting a 6-3 victory on Oct. 11 and Pittsburgh skating to a 5-1 triumph on Nov. 30.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN (Florida), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (18-23-7): Florida’s power play continued to struggle Saturday, going 0-for-4. The Panthers are scoreless on their last 32 opportunities with the man advantage. “We have to be much better,” coach Peter Horachek said. “That is an area where we have to take a look at different people or something.” Rookie Aleksander Barkov leads the team with 23 points but has been kept off the scoresheet in four of his last five games.

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (34-12-2): Pittsburgh hopes to have some of its injured players back soon as James Neal (upper body), Chuck Kobasew (lower body), Jayson Megna (lower body) and defenseman Paul Martin (tibia) all participated in practice Saturday. Neal is likely to play Monday after missing just one game, while Martin hopes to return from a 23-game absence. Sidney Crosby will continue his leadership role in the Olympics as he was named captain of Team Canada on Sunday.

OVERTIME

1. Penguins C Evgeni Malkin recorded two goals and three assists in the two meetings with Florida, while Crosby was held to just one assist.

2. The Panthers’ penalty kill has kept opponents scoreless on 31 consecutive power-play opportunities.

3. Pittsburgh leads Boston by seven points for the top spot in the Eastern Conference but trails Anaheim by nine in the race for the Presidents’ Trophy with three games in hand.

PREDICTION: Penguins 5, Panthers 2