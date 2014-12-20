Preview: Panthers at Penguins

(Updated: CORRECTION: Fixing Bortuzzo’s name in second graph)

The Florida Panthers keep finding ways to collect points and hope to continue that trend when they visit the Eastern Conference-leading Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday in the opener of a home-and-home series. The Panthers won their second straight 2-1 shootout - the first in a league-record 20 rounds - and are 7-2-2 in their last 11, with 10 decided by one goal. “We just want to keep it going,” goaltender Roberto Luongo said. “These points before Christmas are huge for our club.”

Captain Sidney Crosby returned to the lineup Thursday following a three-game absence due to the mumps as the Penguins edged Colorado 1-0 in overtime. Goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury and Thomas Greiss as well as defenseman Robert Bortuzzo also were tested for the malady and came back negative, but blue-liner Olli Maatta - already sidelined by a shoulder injury - tested positive for the mumps. Pittsburgh hasn’t won three in a row since Nov. 14-18.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Florida, ROOT (Pittsburgh)

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (14-8-8): Florida has played a league-high 13 games that have gone beyond regulation and is 3-0-1 in its last four contests, with Luongo in net for three shootout victories to give him his longest winning streak since a five-game run with Vancouver in December 2013. “We have a lot of confidence any time with Luongo in net,” said Dave Bolland, who scored the decisive tally in Thursday’s 2-1 victory over Philadelphia. “He’s the backbone of our team.” The Panthers have earned a point in 13 of the last 17 road games.

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (21-6-4): After receiving a clean bill of health, Fleury went out and made 29 saves to register his 34th career shutout and league-leading sixth of the season - one shy of Tom Barrasso’s franchise mark for a campaign. “The way we’re playing (defensively), we’re not giving other teams too much,” Fleury said. “It’s been making my job a little easier.” Although Pittsburgh unleashed a season-high 48 shots against Colorado, it continues to struggle on the power play - failing on both chances to fall to 2-for-29 over the past 10 games.

OVERTIME

1. Penguins F Evgeni Malkin has three goals and five assists during a six-game point streak.

2. Luongo needs one victory to surpass Mike Vernon (385) for 12th place on the all-time wins list.

3. The teams have split the past six meetings, with Florida scoring 17 goals in its three victories.

PREDICTION: Penguins 4, Panthers 2