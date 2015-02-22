Preview: Panthers at Penguins

The Florida Panthers continue their five-game road trip when they visit the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday. Florida began its trek with victories in Toronto and Montreal before dropping a 4-1 decision at Ottawa on Saturday. Aleksander Barkov gave the Panthers the lead before the club allowed four straight tallies en route to its fourth loss in six games.

Pittsburgh halted its three-game losing streak Saturday with a 4-2 triumph in St. Louis. Blake Comeau scored two goals and set up another as the Penguins improved to 12-4-2 against the Western Conference this campaign. Florida and Pittsburgh split the first two contests of the three-game season series, with the home team prevailing in each.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, FSN Florida, ROOT (Pittsburgh)

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (26-20-12): Florida missed out on an opportunity to jump into a playoff spot Saturday, instead remaining one point behind Boston for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. Barkov’s goal against Ottawa was his first in seven games and ninth of the season. The tally eclipsed Barkov’s total of eight from his 2013-14 rookie campaign.

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (33-17-9): Both of Comeau’s tallies on Saturday were scored at even strength. The 29-year-old moved into a tie with Evgeni Malkin for the team lead in that category with 14. Brandon Sutter scored his 12th goal of the season versus the Blues, leaving him nine shy of his career high set in 2009-10 while with Carolina.

OVERTIME

1. Penguins G Marc-Andre Fleury is expected to be back in the crease Sunday after getting the night off against St. Louis.

2. Florida C Nick Bjugstad is two points shy of matching his career high of 38 set last season.

3. Pittsburgh C Sidney Crosby avoided a season-high fourth straight game without a point as he registered an assist on Saturday.

PREDICTION: Penguins 4, Panthers 1