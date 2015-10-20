Preview: Panthers at Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has failed to record a point in a career-high six games dating to last season. The two-time Hart Trophy winner looks to make a dent in the scoreboard and send the Penguins to their third straight victory when they host the Florida Panthers on Tuesday.

“Obviously you want to score (and) want to produce, but when you’re winning, it’s a little easier to go through for sure,” Crosby said. The 28-year-old Crosby was limited to just one shot in Pittsburgh’s 2-1 victory over Toronto on Saturday and has mustered just eight on the season. “We’re not focused on (Crosby’s troubles) because we’re focused on us,” Florida captain Willie Mitchell told the Miami Herald. “If you focus on individual players, you are chasing the game.” The Panthers look to rebound after letting a two-goal lead slip away in a 4-2 setback to Dallas on Saturday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, TVA, FSN Florida, ROOT (Pittsburgh)

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (3-2-0): Jaromir Jagr notched an assist on Saturday to extend his point streak to three games (two goals, three assists) and returns to Pittsburgh, where he began his NHL career in 1990-91. The 43-year-old Jagr (726 goals) resides five tallies shy of Marcel Dionne for fourth place on the all-time list. Veteran goaltender Roberto Luongo is seven years younger than the future Hall of Famer, but he’s got history on his mind as well. Luongo’s next win will be his 404th of his career, moving him past Grant Fuhr and into ninth place on the all-time list.

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (2-3-0): Evgeni Malkin has scored in back-to-back contests to extend his point streak to three games and netted three goals in three meetings last season with Florida. The 2012 Hart Trophy winner has pummeled the Panthers in his career, recording over a point per game (10 goals, 20 assists in 28 meetings). Patric Hornqvist also netted three goals versus Florida in 2014-15, but has just one assist in five contests this season.

OVERTIME

1. The Penguins won both home meetings with the Panthers last season and 13 of the last 15 in the Steel City.

2. Pittsburgh native and Florida C Vincent Trocheck told the team’s website that he expects 50-60 guests in attendance on Tuesday.

3. The Penguins are 0-for-17 on the power play this season.

PREDICTION: Penguins 3, Panthers 2