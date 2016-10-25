Preview: Panthers at Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins haven't resembled the team that won the Stanley Cup just four short months ago, but that look could change on Tuesday when they host the Florida Panthers. Captain Sidney Crosby returned to a full-contact practice on Monday and is considered day-to-day to make his season debut after being sidelined since Oct. 7 with a concussion.

"I feel good," the two-time Hart Trophy and reigning Conn Smythe winner said on Monday. "It's good to have some days like that. Hopefully we can build from here. ... It's encouraging to be able to practice with the team and go in the right direction." The Penguins' current direction is south, as the club fell for the third time in four outings Saturday with a 5-1 setback at Nashville. While Crosby has played a large role in Pittsburgh's pair of most recent Stanley Cup titles, 44-year-old Jaromir Jagr did the same in the Penguins' initial two championships in 1991 and 1992. Jagr, who has recorded 46 points (24 goals, 22 assists) in 52 career games against Pittsburgh, had an assist in Florida's 5-2 triumph over Colorado on Saturday.

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (3-1-1): Jonathan Marchessault scored and set up a goal against the Avalanche, giving the 25-year-old the team lead in points (seven) while his three goals have him tied with Vincent Trocheck. Speaking of Trocheck, the Pittsburgh native is looking forward to seeing some familiar faces when he returns home. "It's always fun to be able to go home, have friends and family members come out and watch," Trocheck told the Miami Herald. "I usually have like 50 people come out every time I go home. It’s nice to go home the night before the game, have a home-cooked meal, see the family and relax a bit before I go out and play."

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (3-2-1): Veteran Marc-Andre Fleury, who is 14-8-2 in his career versus Florida, is looking to atone after permitting five goals on 23 shots in two periods on Saturday. Pittsburgh's franchise goaltender could be looking over his shoulder as Matt Murray resumed practicing for the first time this season on Monday after breaking his hand during the World Cup of Hockey. "I'm getting closer and closer every day," said Murray, who wrested the reins from Fleury last season and backstopped Pittsburgh to the title.

OVERTIME

1. Florida veteran LW Jussi Jokinen has been ruled out for at least the first two contests of the four-game road trip, coach Gerard Gallant said.

2. Pittsburgh C Matt Cullen notched an assist on Saturday for his fifth point in as many contests.

3. The teams ventured into overtime in all three of their meetings last season, with the Penguins winning twice.

PREDICTION: Penguins 4, Panthers 2