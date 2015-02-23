Penguins defeat Panthers for second straight win

PITTSBURGH -- Evgeni Malkin is a goal-scorer, but he’s not known for his backhander. Still, just such a shot by the Pittsburgh center provided a huge spark, one that not only led to a win but also had the makings of success at a pivotal moment in the Penguins season.

Malkin’s goal in the final minute of the second period Sunday seemed to wipe away his teammates’ fatigue and they broke open what had been a one-goal game for a 5-1 win against the Florida Panthers at Consol Energy Center and a weekend sweep following a win Saturday at St. Louis.

The Penguins had lost three games in a row, were struggling to score and had fallen into a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference as they headed into weekend games 22 hours and several hundred miles apart. Hard questions about the team’s future were being asked with the NHL’s trade deadline approaching.

“It was important for us to get some momentum this weekend,” Pittsburgh coach Mike Johnston said.

Malkin scored twice, as did right winger Patric Hornqvist, defenseman Paul Martin added a goal and center Sidney Crosby had two assists for the Penguins, who moved back among the top three in the Metropolitan Division.

“Every game is big. We played back-to-back. It doesn’t matter what team we play. If we play right, play our game, we can beat any team in the league,” Malkin said. “We showed the past two games how we can play if we stay focused.”

And if goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury can continue at his torrid pace. He made 34 saves and largely kept Pittsburgh in the game for the first two periods. He has allowed two or fewer goals in his past seven games.

Florida has been making a push for a playoff spot and started the day in the second and final wild-card spot in the East, but was displaced by Boston and has Philadelphia closing in.

“We look ahead,” said left winger Scottie Upshall, who scored Florida’s lone goal. “We know Boston’s three points ahead of us now and those are the teams we have to catch and it gets tough. Guys in here realize this time of year is when the men come out and the men play hockey. Every game is magnified and games are won by one-goal games and it’s a difference of one simple play. So, you just have to be consistent and realize the opportunity that it is.”

Although Florida carried the play most of the first two periods -- “I thought they had their legs early; I thought we got our legs later,” Johnston said -- the Penguins opened the scoring.

Defenseman Kris Letang, pinching through the right circle, lifted the puck from Florida right winger Tomas Kopecky and carried it below the extended goal line and nearly behind the Panthers net. His centering pass was tipped by defenseman Erik Gudbranson in the crease, but that served only to deaden the puck and set it up for Hornqvist, who swatted it past goaltender Al Montoya.

Malkin pushed Pittsburgh’s lead to 2-0 with 26.6 seconds remaining in the second period with that big goal, an unassisted effort. He got to a loose puck in the neutral zone and moved down the right side of the Panthers zone.

With defensemen Dmitry Kulikov and Gudbranson closing in, Malkin drove a heavy backhander between Montoya’s pads.

The goal was devastating for the Panthers.

“The first 39 1/2 minutes we played real good hockey a lot of good chances to score and Fleury was the difference the first part of the game,” said Florida coach Gerard Gallant, whose team also had played and traveled Saturday night. “And then obviously that second goal was a killer for us, and then they get the third goal the first shift of the third period and that was really tough.”

Martin converted a feed from Crosby just 19 seconds into the third period, sending a shot into the far top corner through a crowded crease for a 3-0 Penguins lead.

“Lately maybe we had a little trouble scoring goals, so it was nice for (Malkin) to get us a two-goal lead, and then that early goal in the third by Paul (Martin) was good,” Fleury said. “From there on, everything went pretty well for us.”

Hornqvist struck again with a power-play goal at 3:53 for a 4-0 lead. He took a pass from behind the Panthers net from Crosby and scored on his own rebound.

Malkin scored on another backhander at 9:06 to make it 5-0.

Upshall spoiled Fleury’s bid for a ninth shutout when he scored off of a faceoff play to make it 5-1 at 12:23. Center Vincent Trocheck, a native of suburban Pittsburgh who was called up from the American Hockey League before the game, got the only assist on the goal.

NOTES: Pittsburgh D Christian Ehrhoff missed his 12th game in a row because of concussion symptoms. He has been practicing with the team but no longer is on injured reserve. ... The Penguins scratched RW Craig Adams, who missed four games because of injury earlier this season but before that had played in a club-record 319 consecutive games. ... Pittsburgh plays five of its next six games on the road. ... Neither team held a game-day skate in the morning. ... Panthers D Dmitry Kulikov returned after serving a four-game suspension for his hit on Dallas F Tyler Seguin. ... Florida D Brian Campbell played in his 283rd consecutive game, dating to March 23, 2011. ... The Panthers scratched LW Sean Bergenheim and C Dave Bolland (undisclosed injury). ... Florida completes its five-game road trip Tuesday at Chicago.