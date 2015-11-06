Florida Panthers - PlayerWatch

LW Rocco Grimaldi scored his second goal in nine career games and his first of the season during the Panthers’ road loss to the Ducks. “It was awesome with my family here, especially with my grandparents in the stands,” said Grimaldi, an Anaheim native. “They haven’t seen me play in a long time. I had family, friends and trainers here, all people who helped me get (to the NHL).”

G Roberto Luongo finished with 37 saves in a shootout loss to the Ducks, “He played an unbelievable game,” Florida LW Rocco Grimaldi said of Luongo. “He made some spectacular saves.”