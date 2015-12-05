Florida Panthers - PlayerWatch

C Quinton Howden capitalized on one of Florida’s few scoring chances, giving the visitors a 1-0 lead at 14:59 of the first period thanks to a weird bounce. Panthers center Connor Brickley’s pass hit a stanchion and veered behind Predators defenseman Mattias Ekholm, and Howden jumped on the loose puck, ripping a 29-foot wrister by goalie Pekka Rinne. “I got a fortunate bounce, and the D-man turned the wrong way,” Howden said. “To get an early lead like that was big.”

LW Jonathan Huberdeau one-timed a feed from center Aleksander Barkov at 11:24 of the second period for just his second goal. “I never saw it go in, and I don’t know where it went,” Huberdeau said, “but it felt good to get a puck in the net. That’s a big two points for us.”

G Roberto Luongo produced 32 saves in a win Thursday. All but five of those came in the last 40 minutes as the Predators attacked continually, hemming the Panthers in their zone for some fairly long stretches. “We’re doing a good job as far as our systems go,” Luongo said. “We haven’t been giving up many breakaways or two-on-ones. Our guys have been working hard -- blocking shots and stuff like that -- and that’s what it takes to win hockey games.”