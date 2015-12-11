FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NHL
December 12, 2015 / 9:38 PM / 2 years ago

Florida Panthers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

D Alex Petrovic (ankle) is on injured reserve but is expected to resume skating later this week.

C Nick Bjugstad (upper body) missed his sixth straight game. “It’s not short-term,” Panthers coach Gerard Gallant said of Bjugstad’s injury.

D Steven Kampfer left the game in the first period due to a lower-body injury and did not return. “We went down to five (defensemen) right away (due to the injury to Kampfer),” G Al Montoya said. “That’s a tough night, especially against a team that flies (like Washington).”

G Al Montoya, who made 19 saves and improved to 4-1-1 this season, got the win over Washington’s Philipp Grubauer in a battle of backup goalies. Grubauer (2-2-1) hadn’t played in three weeks.

RW Jaromir Jagr tied Marcel Dionne for fourth all-time in NHL goal scoring on Thursday.

