Florida Panthers - PlayerWatch

D Alex Petrovic (ankle) is on injured reserve but is expected to resume skating later this week.

C Nick Bjugstad (upper body) missed his sixth straight game. “It’s not short-term,” Panthers coach Gerard Gallant said of Bjugstad’s injury.

D Steven Kampfer left the game in the first period due to a lower-body injury and did not return. “We went down to five (defensemen) right away (due to the injury to Kampfer),” G Al Montoya said. “That’s a tough night, especially against a team that flies (like Washington).”

G Al Montoya, who made 19 saves and improved to 4-1-1 this season, got the win over Washington’s Philipp Grubauer in a battle of backup goalies. Grubauer (2-2-1) hadn’t played in three weeks.

RW Jaromir Jagr tied Marcel Dionne for fourth all-time in NHL goal scoring on Thursday.