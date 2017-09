C Rocco Grimaldi was recalled from AHL Portland on Tuesday.

C Dave Bolland was sent down to AHL Portland on Tuesday. Bolland has one goal and five points in the second year of a five-year, $27.5 million contract.

RW Jaromir Jagr (flu) was scratched Tuesday. The 43-year-old Jagr leads Florida in goals (nine) and points (21). The Islanders are the opponent Jagr has played the most (108 games) as well as the team against whom he has his most goals (61) and points (154).