Florida Panthers - PlayerWatch

LW Jonathan Huberdeau was one of five different goal scorers for the Panthers on Tuesday. “We’re trying not to think too much about the streak,” said Huberdeau. “It’s 10, but (the goal) is to win every game. Ten, might as well just keep going and win every game.”

C Derek Mackenzie was one of five different goal scorers for the Panthers on Tuesday. “Obviously it’s a tough road trip for us coming up,” Mackenzie said. “It’s nice to get off on the right foot. ... Coming off momentum at home you never know how we’re going to come out on the road, but once again I thought these guys right from the drop of the puck played pretty well.”

RW Jaromir Jagr opened the scoring 9:43 into the game on his 14th goal of the season Tuesday. After Jonathan Huberdeau skated past Sabres center Sam Reinhart at the blue line, Huberdeau found Jagr to his right, and the veteran winger scored on a one-timer to the glove side. The goal was the 736th for Jagr, leaving him five away from tying Brett Hull for third all time. “It was beautiful,” Panthers coach Gerard Gallant said. “(Huberdeau) made a great power move going through the middle and then he made that pass to Jags and it was just a great goal. He played a great game.”