Florida Panthers - PlayerWatch

C David Bolland was out Sunday due to a lower-body injury.

G Al Montoya made 24 saves Sunday in the Panthers’ 2-1 road win over Oilers, Florida’s 12th victory in a row.

G Roberto Luongo sat out the Sunday game against Florida so he could be fresh to start against his old team, the Canucks, on Monday.

RW Jaromir Jagr scored on a breakaway just 3:22 into the first period. The 43-year-old actually lost control of the puck as he bore down on Oilers G Cam Talbot, but he still managed to slide a shot between the netminder’s pads. Jagr scored his 737th career goal, putting him just four behind Brett Hull for third on the NHL’s all-time goals list.