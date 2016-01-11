FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Florida Panthers - PlayerWatch
Sections
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
Harvey Aftermath
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
January 12, 2016 / 6:06 AM / 2 years ago

Florida Panthers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C David Bolland was out Sunday due to a lower-body injury.

G Al Montoya made 24 saves Sunday in the Panthers’ 2-1 road win over Oilers, Florida’s 12th victory in a row.

G Roberto Luongo sat out the Sunday game against Florida so he could be fresh to start against his old team, the Canucks, on Monday.

RW Jaromir Jagr scored on a breakaway just 3:22 into the first period. The 43-year-old actually lost control of the puck as he bore down on Oilers G Cam Talbot, but he still managed to slide a shot between the netminder’s pads. Jagr scored his 737th career goal, putting him just four behind Brett Hull for third on the NHL’s all-time goals list.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.