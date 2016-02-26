Florida Panthers - PlayerWatch

C Aleksander Barkov (concussion) played for the first time since Feb. 8 on Thursday night.

C Aleksander Barkov of Florida came back after missing six games due to a concussion, and all he did was score the go-ahead and game-winning goals. He has 18 goals this season, two more than his previous best, and he has lots of time to improve on that number.

D Erik Gudbranson (concussion) played for the first time since Feb. 4 on Thursday night.

LW Jonathan Huberdeau, who hit his head on the ice Saturday in a game against the Winnipeg Jets, sat out Thursday night’s game.

LW Shawn Thornton signed a one-year contract extension, the team announced Thursday.

G Roberto Luongo made 22 saves, including two straight in the final minute that appeared headed for the back of the net on shots by center Antoine Vermette, in a win Thursday.

D Willie Mitchell, who has not played since Jan. 18 because of an upper-body injury, is skating on his own but not yet with his team.

RW Jaromir Jagr, at 44 years young, set up C Aleksander Barkov’s game winner Thursday. “It was a pretty good pass from Jagr,” Barkov said of the play his teammate made from behind the Arizona net. “It was an easy job to put it in.” Jagr’s assist made him the oldest player in NHL history to record 44 or more points in a season. “Forty-four at 44, huh?” Jagr said when asked about his feat. “Hopefully, I can get some more. I’ve still got time.” Added Barkov on Jagr: “I don’t think he’s ever going to retire.”