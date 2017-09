C Jiri Hudler, RW Teddy Purcell and D Jakub Kindl were acquired in trades. Florida gave up nothing but draft picks: a second-round pick this summer and a fourth-round in 2018 for Hudler; a third-round pick in 2016 for Purcell; and a sixth-round pick in 2017 for Kindl. “It’s a couple of guys we have to fit into our lineup for what we hope will be a long haul,” Florida coach Gerard Gallant said. “As well as we’ve played, we’d be pretty disappointed if we didn’t do anything at the deadline.”