C Quinton Howden is pointless in three games after missing five with an injury. Howden had a chance to get on the scoresheet when he had a breakaway early in the third against Colorado on Thursday, but he was stopped by G Calvin Pickard. Howden has just two points in his past 12 games.

RW Jaromir Jagr had an assist for his 1,850th career point, tying him with Gordie Howe for third all time.