Florida Panthers - PlayerWatch

C Aleksander Barkov scored in the first period and had the first assist on Nick Bjugstad’s second-period goal for the Panthers, who squandered a chance to move into sole possession of first place in the Atlantic Division ahead of the idle Boston Bruins.

C Greg McKegg, called up earlier in the day from AHL Portland, drew into the lineup.

D Erik Gudbranson (lower body) and LW Jussi Jokinen (lower body) were sidelined Tuesday.

C Derek MacKenzie likely will miss the rest of the week with a fractured foot, according to published reports.

RW Teddy Purcell returned Tuesday after missing four games with a lower-body injury.

G Roberto Luongo was less than eight minutes away from his fifth shutout of the season Monday when the New York Islanders stormed back for three goals in a span of 5:29 to stun Florida, 3-2. The game-winning goal by Cal Clutterbuck was a bit of bad luck-Clutterbuck’s backhanded shot appeared to tick off the skate of defenseman Alex Petrovic-but Luongo was at fault for the first two goals, a slapshot by Kyle Okposo that sailed past him and a rebound into an open corner of the net by Josh Bailey. Luongo has now allowed 13 goals in his last four starts, during which the Panthers are 2-1-1.