FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Florida Panthers - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
October 29, 2016 / 9:21 PM / a year ago

Florida Panthers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Jonathan Marchessault scored twice for the Panthers Thursday, his first career multi-goal game.

RW Jaromir Jagr passed Hall of Famer Scott Stevens for seventh on the NHL’s all-time games played list (1,636) on Thursday night. The 44-year-old is now three games back of Dave Andreychuk for sixth (1,639).

RW Jaromir Jagr passed Hall of Famer Scott Stevens for seventh on the NHL’s all-time games played list (1,636) on Thursday night. The 44-year-old is now three games back of Dave Andreychuk for sixth (1,639).

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.