Florida Panthers - PlayerWatch

C Jonathan Marchessault scored twice for the Panthers Thursday, his first career multi-goal game.

RW Jaromir Jagr passed Hall of Famer Scott Stevens for seventh on the NHL’s all-time games played list (1,636) on Thursday night. The 44-year-old is now three games back of Dave Andreychuk for sixth (1,639).

