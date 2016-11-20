FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Florida Panthers - PlayerWatch
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
November 21, 2016 / 3:31 AM / 9 months ago

Florida Panthers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

C Aleksander Barkov left Saturday's game in the third period, but offered no update on the injury. Barkov had two assists before he left.

C Derek MacKenzie scored his second goal of the season -- his 100th career point -- in Saturday's 4-1 victory over Ottawa.

G Roberto Luongo made 39 saves in Saturday's 4-1 victory over Ottawa for his fourth straight victory. He stopped all 27 shots he faced in the first two periods before his shutout bid was ended by Senators center Jean-Gabriel Pageau at the 4:45 mark of the third. "We took advantage of our opportunities tonight," Luongo said. "That's the moral of the story, I think. I don't think by any means we thought we played a great game as a team, but when we got our chances we buried them. Sometimes that's all it takes."

RW Jaromir Jagr was one game from being in the longest regular-season scoring drought of his 23-season career, but scored 25 seconds into Florida's 4-1 victory over Ottawa on Saturday. Jagr, the third-leading scorer in NHL history with 751 goals, Jagr had gone 13 games without finding the back of the net, something he had only done once before. His other 13-game funk was March 10-April 5, 2012 when he played for the Philadelphia Flyers. "I live by day. I don't know about future," said the 44-year old, who has two goals on the season. "I just want to play every game I can play. Sometimes it doesn't go your way. It's hard, especially when you're old. I'm putting a lot of work in it and the results aren't there. That's the toughest thing. You keep believing. There's a lot of doubters, but you just have to close your ears and believe what got me 25 years.''

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
