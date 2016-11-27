Florida Panthers - PlayerWatch

C Aleksander Barkov scored in the shootout to give Florida a 2-1 victory over Columbus on Saturday. The Panthers are 6-1 in overtime/shootout games this season, and their six wins after regulation lead the league. "When you score goals, you feel more confident," Barkov said. "Of course I want to score in regulation. But if I get a chance to score in a shootout and win a game for our team, I love to do that, too."

RW Jaromir Jagr, at 44 the oldest player in the NHL, scored his 752nd career goal in Florida's 2-1 shootout victory over Columbus on Saturday.