9 months ago
Florida Panthers - PlayerWatch
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
November 28, 2016 / 2:46 AM / 9 months ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Aleksander Barkov scored in the shootout to give Florida a 2-1 victory over Columbus on Saturday. The Panthers are 6-1 in overtime/shootout games this season, and their six wins after regulation lead the league. "When you score goals, you feel more confident," Barkov said. "Of course I want to score in regulation. But if I get a chance to score in a shootout and win a game for our team, I love to do that, too."

RW Jaromir Jagr, at 44 the oldest player in the NHL, scored his 752nd career goal in Florida's 2-1 shootout victory over Columbus on Saturday.

