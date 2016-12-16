Florida Panthers - PlayerWatch

C Jonathan Marchessault, the Panthers' leading goal-scorer, sat out again Thursday at Winnipeg. He is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

RW Reilly Smith recorded a goal and an assist in the Panthers' 4-3 shootout loss to the Jets on Thursday.

G Roberto Luongo stopped 29 of 32 shots he faced in regulation and overtime but was denied what would have been his 447th career regular-season victory, which would put him into a tie for fifth overall in NHL history with Winnipeg-native Terry Sawchuk. The Panthers lost 4-3 at Winnipeg in a shootout.

RW Jaromir Jagr drew an assist Thursday at Winnipeg, giving him 1,884 career regular-season points. He is just three behind Mark Messier's 1,887 for second all time in the NHL.