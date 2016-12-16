FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Florida Panthers - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Politics
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
December 17, 2016 / 6:11 AM / 8 months ago

Florida Panthers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Jonathan Marchessault, the Panthers' leading goal-scorer, sat out again Thursday at Winnipeg. He is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

RW Reilly Smith recorded a goal and an assist in the Panthers' 4-3 shootout loss to the Jets on Thursday.

G Roberto Luongo stopped 29 of 32 shots he faced in regulation and overtime but was denied what would have been his 447th career regular-season victory, which would put him into a tie for fifth overall in NHL history with Winnipeg-native Terry Sawchuk. The Panthers lost 4-3 at Winnipeg in a shootout.

RW Jaromir Jagr drew an assist Thursday at Winnipeg, giving him 1,884 career regular-season points. He is just three behind Mark Messier's 1,887 for second all time in the NHL.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.