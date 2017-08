C Aleksander Barkov exited injured in the second period. Coach Tom Rowe would not disclose the injury but denied that it was a broken rib.

C Vincent Trocheck's game-tying, third-period goal Wednesday was career point No. 100.

G Roberto Luongo (38 saves) failed in his second straight attempt to pass Terry Sawchuk for fifth place on the NHL career wins list. Both have 447 wins. The Panthers lost 3-2 to the Maple Leafs in a shootout Wednesday.