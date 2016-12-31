FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Florida Panthers - PlayerWatch
January 1, 2017 / 4:06 AM / 8 months ago

Florida Panthers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Aleksander Barkov was placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury. The Panthers star center will be out two to three weeks, coach Tom Rowe said after Thursday night's 3-2 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens. Barkov, 21, left in the second period of a 3-2 shootout loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night.

F Greg McKegg was recalled from Florida's American Hockey League affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. McKegg, 24, has two goals and two assists in seven games with Springfield this season, and two assists in 19 games with the Panthers.

F Kyle Rau was assigned to the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League. Rau, 24, has two goals and one assist in 24 games with the Panthers this season.

