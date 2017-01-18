Florida Panthers - PlayerWatch

D Dylan McIlrath, who was recalled from the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds on Monday, was a healthy scratch for the Panthers on Tuesday at Calgary.

C Greg McKegg made his return to Florida's lineup after missing the past four games with an upper-body injury. He finished a minus-1 in 10:12 of ice time Tuesday at Calgary.

C Vincent Trocheck scored both goals for Florida in a 5-2 loss at Calgary on Tuesday. He extended his point streak to five games. Trocheck, who will represent Florida at the 2016 NHL All-Star Game, has put up eight goals and seven assists in his past 11 games.

G Roberto Luongo stopped 24 of the 28 shots he faced Tuesday in the Panthers' 5-2 loss to the Flames.