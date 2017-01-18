FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Florida Panthers - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
January 19, 2017 / 6:00 AM / 7 months ago

Florida Panthers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

D Dylan McIlrath, who was recalled from the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds on Monday, was a healthy scratch for the Panthers on Tuesday at Calgary.

C Greg McKegg made his return to Florida's lineup after missing the past four games with an upper-body injury. He finished a minus-1 in 10:12 of ice time Tuesday at Calgary.

C Vincent Trocheck scored both goals for Florida in a 5-2 loss at Calgary on Tuesday. He extended his point streak to five games. Trocheck, who will represent Florida at the 2016 NHL All-Star Game, has put up eight goals and seven assists in his past 11 games.

G Roberto Luongo stopped 24 of the 28 shots he faced Tuesday in the Panthers' 5-2 loss to the Flames.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.