D Keith Yandle needs two points for 400 in his career.

G Roberto Luongo needs one game to tie Hall of Famer Ed Belfour for fourth place among goalies with 963 career appearances.

F Jaromir Jagr reached another milestone on Friday night, scoring his 760th career goal as the Panthers beat the Ducks 4-1. The 45-year-old Jagr, who ranks third in NHL career goal scoring, needs 41 to tie Hall of Famer Gordie Howe for second place. Wayne Gretzky finished his Hall-of-Fame career with 894 goals.