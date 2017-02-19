Florida Panthers - PlayerWatch

C Aleksander Barkov scored the decisive goal in the third period in Saturday's 3-2 victory in Los Angeles. Barkov scored his 14th goal of the season 15 seconds into the frame.

LW Jonathan Huberdeau scored in Saturday's 3-2 victory in Los Angeles. Huberdeau has four goals and four assists in six games since making his season debut after returning from an Achilles injury.

RW Jaromir Jagr, the 45-year-old ageless wonder, is fourth on the team in scoring (11 goals, 23 assists). His assist Saturday gives him 1,902 career points, trailing only Wayne Gretzky (2,857).