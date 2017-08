D Reece Scarlett was acquired by Florida from New Jersey on Wednesday in exchange for F Shane Harper. Scarlett, 23, collected four goals and 17 assists in 50 games with Albany of the AHL this season.

G Adam Wilcox was acquired by Florida from Tampa Bay on Wednesday in exchange for G Mike McKenna. Wilcox has posted an 18-9-2 mark with one shutout, a 2.87 goals-against average and an .895 save percentage in 34 games this season with Syracuse of the American Hockey League.