Florida Panthers - PlayerWatch

C Aleksander Barkov was a late scratch for the Panthers with an upper-body injury.

G Reto Berra made 27 saves in a 6-2 loss to Montreal that eliminated Florida from playoff contention.

RW Reilly Smith scored in a 6-2 loss to Montreal that eliminated Florida from playoff contention.

D Michael Matheson scored in a 6-2 loss to Montreal that eliminated Florida from playoff contention.

G James Reimer missed the game after sustaining an upper-body injury against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night.