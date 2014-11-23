Forsberg lifts Predators over Panthers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Buttressed by a dramatic last-minute comeback, goalkeeper Roberto Luongo nearly stole two points for the Florida Panthers Saturday night.

But center Filip Forsberg and goalie Pekka Rinne made sure the Nashville Predators skated off the Bridgestone Arena ice with two points after dominating the opener of a four-game homestand.

Forsberg beat Luongo in the fourth round of a shootout and Rinne stoned right winger Brad Boyes with a sprawling save, cinching a 3-2 win.

Nashville (13-5-2) improved to 7-1-1 at home and regained a one-point lead over St. Louis in the Central Division despite a virtuoso performance by Luongo (6-4-5). He stopped 48 of 50 shots, robbing Forsberg twice on point-blank chances.

However, Forsberg beat Luongo when it mattered most. Catching the veteran by surprise, the rookie ripped a 19-foot wrister between Luongo’s legs for the only goal of the shootout.

Related Coverage Preview: Panthers at Predators

“There’s a fine line between staying patient and being ready for a shot,” Luongo said. “He came in nonchalant and shot the puck before I could get my legs or my stick down.”

Rinne (13-3-1) turned left winger Jonathan Huberdeau, left winger Jussi Jokinen and center Nick Bjugstad away before his clinching stop on Boyes, whose 37 shootout tallies are tied for first among active players.

“I got fortunate today to stop all four shots,” said Rinne, who notched 28 saves. “There are so many good shooters in the shootouts today that it comes down to a bit of luck. It’s a big win.”

Particularly given how the Predators let the lead slip away in the span of 12 seconds during the third period’s last minute. Rinne was about to record the 34th shutout of his career when Florida (7-5-6) stunned the sellout crowd of 17,163.

Rookie center Rocco Grimaldi scored his first NHL goal at 19:17 on a one-timer from the slot. The Panthers then won the puck behind the net and Bjugstad deflected the shot of right winger Jimmy Hayes past Rinne for a shocking equalizer, his seventh goal of the season and fifth in four games.

Nashville coach Peter Laviolette didn’t condemn his team for how it handled the last minute.

“We got beat by a rebound coming off the back side and then a redirection,” he said. “I thought we were so strong tonight. The whole 60 minutes, the overtime, the guys kept coming over the boards and they stayed with it. They were on their game tonight.”

Starting a four-game homestand, the Predators poured pucks at Luongo almost as soon as the National Anthem’s last note ended. But the 35-year old Luongo stopped the first 31 shots he saw, denying left winger James Neal midway through the second with a rapier-live glove.

However, Nashville finally beat him on a fluke. Center Colin Wilson’s centering pass from behind the net appeared to plunk Luongo in the back and trickled behind into the net at 18:26 of the second period for Wilson’s third goal of the year.

“It was an unfortunate bounce there,” Luongo said.

Center Matt Cullen made it 2-0 at 13:01 of the third when he converted a takeaway by center Derek Roy into his third goal, beating Luongo on a wrister from the slot. Given the Predators’ domination of the puck, it seemed like an insurmountable lead.

But Florida salvaged a point. And Nashville managed to pick up the two points its play merited.

“It was probably our most consistent effort of the year,” Laviolette said. “Luongo’s a terrific goaltender, but I was glad to see our guys stick with it and keep putting their foot on the gas.”

NOTES: Florida entered Saturday night’s game with a power-play goal in each of the last four games. ... Nashville C Mike Fisher (Achilles) could be cleared to play as soon as next week. Fisher was cleared for contact work in practice Friday. The veteran was injured in July and hasn’t played yet this season. ... Panthers C Nick Bjugstad’s goal 24 seconds into Thursday night’s 3-2 shootout win in San Jose marked the team’s fastest goal of the season. ... The Predators have tallied 35 shots or more in four of the last six games, including both games of their road trip to Toronto and Ottawa.