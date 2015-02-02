Preview: Panthers at Rangers

The New York Rangers snapped a modest two-game skid by igniting an offense that had been dormant following the All-Star break. The Rangers traditionally haven’t had any trouble scoring goals when they face the Florida Panthers and hope that stretch continues when the clubs meet at Madison Square Garden on Monday. Chris Kreider scored in New York’s 4-1 victory over Carolina on Saturday and also tallied in a 5-2 triumph over Florida on New Year’s Eve.

Winners of 17 of 22 overall, the Rangers have emerged victorious in four in a row and 13 of their last 18 versus the struggling Panthers. Florida has dropped six of seven and was limited to Brandon Pirri’s goal with 89 seconds remaining in the third period of a 3-1 setback to New Jersey on Saturday. The Panthers’ lack of scoring punch has been evident as they have mustered two tallies or fewer in five of their last seven contests.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Fox Sports Florida, MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (21-16-10): After being overly optimistic throughout the season, coach Gerard Gallant took another look at the glass when asked to assess his team’s standing. “Our goal all year has been to be in the race and I don’t know right now if we’re in it,” Gallant told the Miami Herald. “It’s time, for me, for us to get back in the race.” Jimmy Hayes was a healthy scratch versus the Devils, but scored a power-play goal in the first meeting with the Rangers - which also marked his first professional contest against younger brother Kevin.

ABOUT THE RANGERS (28-15-4): Henrik Lundqvist survived a scare after taking a puck to the throat early in the second period on Saturday, but regained his composure and finished the contest. “Thinking back on this situation, it could have been a lot worse. I‘m happy it wasn’t that bad,” said Lundqvist, who expects to be in net on Monday while looking to improve his 19-9-1 career mark and slim 1.76 goals-against average versus Florida. The Swedish Olympian turned aside 18 shots in the first meeting and has started all four contests in the winning streak in the series.

OVERTIME

1. New York C Derek Stepan had three assists in the first meeting, but has been held off the scoresheet in each of the last three contests overall.

2. The Panthers are 4-for-33 on the power play in the last 11 games while the Rangers are 2-for-23 in the last nine.

3. Florida G Roberto Luongo yielded three goals on 10 shots before being pulled prior to the second period in the first meeting.

PREDICTION: Rangers 5, Panthers 1