Rangers 4, Panthers 3: Brad Richards scored his team-leading sixth goal early in the third period and set up Mats Zuccarello for a 5-on-3 power-play tally as host New York skated to its seventh victory in nine outings.

J.T. Miller and Derek Dorsett scored to snap their respective 35- and 13-game goalless droughts and Henrik Lundqvist made 24 saves for the Rangers, who allowed more than two goals for the first time in 10 contests.

Defenseman Brian Campbell scored his first two goals of the season for the Panthers, who have dropped both contests under interim coach Peter Horachek and are winless in their last nine overall (0-5-4) Rookie Aleksander Barkov netted a power-play tally and Tim Thomas turned aside 25 shots.

New York snapped a 2-2 tie 46 seconds into the third period as Carl Hagelin intercepted Florida defenseman Dmitry Kulikov’s backhanded pass in his own end. Hagelin fed Richards, whose hard wrist shot from the left circle sailed to the top right corner of the net for his first goal since Oct. 24 versus Philadelphia. Zuccarello doubled the advantage 5 1/2 minutes later after his one-timer from the right circle deflected off Thomas’ right arm and into the net.

The Panthers claimed a 2-1 lead at 11:20 of the second period after Campbell’s wrist shot from well above the left circle caromed off Rangers defenseman Ryan McDonagh before bouncing off the near post and Lundqvist’s back en route to trickling across the goal line. Dorsett forged a tie 2:38 after he used a spin move near the left post before he wristed the puck past Thomas for his second goal.

GAME NOTEBOOK: New York opened the scoring at midway through the first period following a nifty passing sequence. McDonagh used a toe-drag before feeding LW Chris Kreider, who wired a cross-crease pass to Miller for his first goal since he netted a pair in a 4-1 win over the New York Islanders on Feb. 7.... Florida finished 1-for-3 on the power play to improve to 2-for-28 during its winless skid. ... Former Ranger C Scott Gomez was scratched for the third consecutive contest for the Panthers.