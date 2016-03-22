Rangers 4, Panthers 2

NEW YORK -- Left winger Rick Nash scored his first goal since Dec. 30 and goaltender Henrik Lundqvist stopped 25 shots as the New York Rangers defeated the Florida Panthers 4-2 at Madison Square Garden on Monday night.

Nash missed nearly two months with a bone bruise in his leg and hadn’t registered a point in five games since rejoining the team.

Viktor Stalberg and Mats Zuccarello also scored for the Rangers, who took a two-point lead on the Penguins for second place in the Metropolitan. Tanner Glass scored into an empy net with 8.2 seconds remaining to seal the win.

Vincent Trocheck scored for the Panthers, who received 28 saves from goaltender Al Montoya. Jiri Hudler added a goal with 35.7 seconds remaining and Montoya on the bench for an extra skater.

A turnover by right winger Jaromir Jagr led to the Rangers’ first goal.

Jagr was unable to control a puck in his skates, which led to the Rangers escaping for a 2-on-1. Stalberg took a pass from center Dominic Moore and tucked a backhand shot through Montoya’s legs to give the Rangers a 1-0 lead at 11:15 of the first period.

Zuccarello’s team-leading 23rd goal at 3:33 of the second period increased the advantage to 2-0. With the Rangers on a power play, Zuccarello received a pass from center Derick Brassard in the middle of the penalty-killing box. Before the Panthers could react, he released a shot that clipped the crossbar and bounced into the net for a two-goal lead.

Defenseman Steve Kampfer appeared to pull the Panthers to within 2-1 about three minutes into the third period, as he batted a puck out of the air and into the net. But the goal was waved off for a high stick, and video review upheld the call.

Trocheck scored one that counted at 13:09 to get the Panthers on the board. He drove to the net and deflected a pass from left winger Jussi Jokinen for his 23rd goal of the season.

Nash made it 3-1 at 11:14 with his first goal in six games since returning from a seven-week absence with a knee injury. He one-timed a pass from defenseman Kevin Klein that slid under Montoya just as a power play expired for his 13th goal in 51 games.

NOTES: Panthers G Roberto Luongo was the backup Monday but is expected to start against the Bruins in Boston on Thursday. ... Panthers C Quinton Howden and RW Logan Shaw were healthy scratches. ... Rangers D Dylan McIlrath (knee) is day-to-day. He practiced in a non-contact jersey Monday. ... Rangers C Oscar Lindberg, who is tied for sixth on the team with 12 goals, was a healthy scratch for the fourth consecutive game.