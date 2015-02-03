Big third period helps Rangers win

NEW YORK -- The New York Rangers wanted to put some distance between themselves and the Florida Panthers on Monday night.

It wasn’t pretty but the Rangers did earn breathing room in the standings.

Despite squandering a two-goal lead in the second period, the Rangers asserted themselves with a dominant third period to emerge with a 6-3 victory at Madison Square in a game that was far more competitive than the score would indicate.

The score was 3-3 entering the third period, with the Panthers holding a 22-17 edge in shots. The Rangers responded with a 21-shot onslaught in the final 20 minutes that resulted in the second goal of the game from left winger Rick Nash (his league-leading 31st), and goals from defenseman Dan Boyle and right winger Mats Zuccarello.

The win pushed the Rangers to 62 points, 10 more than the ninth-place Panthers, who have lost seven of eight.

“We all felt we had more to give,” Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist, who made 33 saves, said of the feeling in the locker room at the second intermission. “You come together as a group going into the third, playing a team that’s right behind you (in the standings), it’s an important game.”

Related Coverage Preview: Panthers at Rangers

The Panthers were dominant early, holding an 8-1 shot advantage after left winger Aleksander Barkov scored 4:09 into the game to make it 1-0. A few minutes later, the Panthers had a chance to make it 2-0 on a power play, but disaster ensued.

Center Nick Bjugstad’s pass to the blue line was too hard to handle for defenseman Aaron Ekblad. Nash grabbed the loose puck and scored on a breakaway to pull the Rangers into a 1-1 tie.

“I gave a dud of a pass to Ekblad,” Bjugstad said. “He was caught flat-footed. It was a suicide pass by me. We have to bear down in situations like that.”

The shorthanded goal was Nash’s fourth man-down goal and 30th overall.

“It’s a nice accomplishment,” Nash said of reaching 30 for the first time as a Ranger. “It just shows how good my linemates are, how good the team is doing. Personal success always comes after team success.”

A power-play goal from center Kevin Hayes early in the second period followed by a goal by defenseman Marc Staal that deflected off Panthers center Sean Bergenheim at 9:48 gave the Rangers a 3-1 lead.

The lead would be short-lived, as center Dave Bolland and left winger Brandon Pirri responded with goals less than three minutes apart to send the game into the third period tied at 3.

Boyle scored what turned out to be the game-winner at 8:10 of the third period on another fluky bounce. Boyle pulled the puck off the half-wall, curled to the middle and whipped the puck toward the net. The puck deflected off the stick of Panthers defenseman Willie Mitchell and past a helpless Panthers goaltender Roberto Luongo, who made 32 saves on a night he received little help from teammates.

“We’re finding ways to lose games,” Panthers coach Gerard Gallant said.

Zuccarello’s goal that pushed the score to 5-3 was his first in 11 games and second in 21 games.

“I‘m more of a passer so I don’t really care who scores,” Zuccarello said. “But I can feel the pressure from (the media) and everyone around to score goals, so I’d like to score some more goals as well. So it’s nice to get a goal now and then.”

Left winger Carl Hagelin had a chance to make it 6-3 on a penalty shot with 3:19 remaining, but Luongo made a relatively easy stop.

It mattered not, as Nash converted into an empty net with 1:53 to go and the Rangers further solidified an already solid playoff position in the East.

“Every game is important, especially against Florida,” Zuccarello said. “Florida is in ninth place. It’s not like they’re a bad team. They battled hard and they have a good team, but at the end we came away with two points and that’s huge.”

NOTES: Panthers RW Jimmy Hayes, brother of Rangers C Kevin Hayes, played at Madison Square Garden for the first time. The brothers squared off in a game in Sunrise, Fla., on Dec. 31 this season, a game won by the Rangers 5-2. Both players attended Boston College. ... Hayes and LW Tomas Kopecky replaced LW Tomas Fleischmann and LW Scottie Upshall in the Panthers’ lineup. ... Rangers RW Lee Stempniak was back in the lineup in place of LW J.T. Miller. Miller has zero points in his past seven games.